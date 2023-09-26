Live
- Vigilance Dept officials are threatening officers, alleges Atishi
- Karnataka delegation in America: Holds talks with RTX, and Intelsat to explore collaborations
- iPhone 15 Scam Alert: India Post Doesn't Offer Any Gifts Through Links
- HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case
- The greater the animal husbandry, the greater the country's wealth and economic progress: CM
- Lokesh as accused in Amaravati Ring Road case
- Amit Shah arrives in Amritsar for Northern Zonal Council meeting
- Calcutta HC allows DA protest rally in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s office
- We do not have water to release as much as TN has asked for says DCM DK Shivakumar
- Congress dubs PM Modi as a “certified liar”, says BJP conceded defeat before polls
Just In
Kavitha expresses disappointment over Guv rejecting MLC nominees
- Says that she should remember that she is in a constitutional position.
- Says that BJP is an anti-BC party and all the people should recognize this.
Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has said that the behavior of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is not acceptable. Tamilisai was accused of behaving against the spirit of union. Kavitha was furious over the Governor's rejection of the names of nominated quota MLC candidates sent by the Telangana government.
Kavitha said that she should remember that she is in a constitutional position. She said that BJP is an anti-BC party and all the people should recognize this.
However, Governor Tamilisai denied that the names of politicians were proposed under the service category. She said that both of them are active in politics and it is not appropriate to nominate such people under service sector quota. She said that the Cabinet is rejecting the proposals due to lack of adequate qualifications.