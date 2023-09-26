Kavitha expresses disappointment over Guv rejecting MLC nominees

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has said that the behavior of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is not acceptable. Tamilisai was accused of behaving against the spirit of union. Kavitha was furious over the Governor's rejection of the names of nominated quota MLC candidates sent by the Telangana government.



Kavitha said that she should remember that she is in a constitutional position. She said that BJP is an anti-BC party and all the people should recognize this.

However, Governor Tamilisai denied that the names of politicians were proposed under the service category. She said that both of them are active in politics and it is not appropriate to nominate such people under service sector quota. She said that the Cabinet is rejecting the proposals due to lack of adequate qualifications.