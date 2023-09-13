Kavitha to focus on boosting Jagtial ahead of assembly polls

Jagtial: A wide-scale meeting of the constituency of BRS cadres will be held in Jagtial. MLC of Nizamabad and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha will attend this meeting. MLC Kavitha will go to the area for the first time after announcing the BRS candidates for the assembly elections. With this, Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar is making arrangements to make this large-scale meeting a success.



Since 2014, Kavitha has been focusing on the Jagtial Assembly Constituency under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha. First, after the formation of the state in 2014, Kavitha contested as the MP from Nizamabad and won the Lok Sabha elections. However, Sanjay Kumar, who entered the fray as a BRS candidate, was defeated by senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy.

But despite Sanjay's defeat as an MLA, Kavitha announced him as the in-charge of the constituency. Sanjay's development programs under Kavita's leadership have borne fruit within a period of four years. As a result, Sanjay Kumar won as an MLA with a majority of 60,000 in the assembly elections held in 2018. However, like in the past, BRS ranks and activists are working hard to start the Jaitrayatra from Jagtial during the assembly elections.

It is against this backdrop that MLC Kavitha is holding large-scale meetings of activists in Jagtial constituency. For this, all the arrangements have been made in the mango market premises in the outskirts of Chalgal village. For this, arrangements are being made to bring a large number of workers from many mandals. Arrangements are being made to hold this meeting from 11 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the party ranks are saying that there is a possibility of a large number of people joining the BRS in the presence of MLC Kavitha during the wide-scale meeting of the constituency level workers. Also, it seems that some Congress leaders will also join the presence of MLC Kavitha. Jagtial was once a bastion of the Congress party. However, in 2014 and 2018, several Congress ranks joined the BRS.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly elections will be held in December this year. KCR has already announced the list of party candidates. Now Congress and BJP are busy searching for their candidates. In the coming days, there are chances of some others, leaders and ranks changing parties. But many leaders are saying that there are chances of election notification coming soon.