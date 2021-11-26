Kavitha wins MLC polls unopposed

Nizamabad: District Collector and Returning Officer Narayana Reddy on Friday handed over the certificate to TRS candidate Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was unanimously elected in the local body MLC elections in the presence of Election Observer Anita Rajendra.

Roads Buildings Minister of State for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy RTC Chairman / Rural MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, Other MLAs Ganesh Gupta, Gampa Govardhan, Hanumant Shinde, Jeevan Reddy, MLC V Gangadhar Gowd, Rajeshwar, Zilla Parishad Chairman of two districts, City Mayor Neetu Kiran and others were present.