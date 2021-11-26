  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kavitha wins MLC polls unopposed

District Collector Narayana Reddy handing over certificate to Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Nizamabad on Friday
x

District Collector Narayana Reddy handing over certificate to Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Nizamabad on Friday

Highlights

District Collector and Returning Officer Narayana Reddy on Friday handed over the certificate to TRS candidate Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was unanimously elected in the local body MLC elections in the presence of Election Observer Anita Rajendra

Nizamabad: District Collector and Returning Officer Narayana Reddy on Friday handed over the certificate to TRS candidate Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was unanimously elected in the local body MLC elections in the presence of Election Observer Anita Rajendra.

Roads Buildings Minister of State for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy RTC Chairman / Rural MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, Other MLAs Ganesh Gupta, Gampa Govardhan, Hanumant Shinde, Jeevan Reddy, MLC V Gangadhar Gowd, Rajeshwar, Zilla Parishad Chairman of two districts, City Mayor Neetu Kiran and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X