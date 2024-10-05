KBR Park project gets govt nod

Hyderabad: The state government has finally taken a significant step by initiating the long-awaited project of construction of flyovers and underpasses at six key junctions around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park.

The Rs 826-crore project will enhance the traffic management in the area, which has long been plagued by traffic congestion at these junctions under the Engineering Procurement Contract (EPC) scheme.

Officials claim that the project will ensure free flow of traffic without bottlenecks and will be free from signals. The six junctions or arterial roads that lead to the IT corridor, commercial hubs at Madhapur, Gachibowli, Hitec City and Kondapur areas would be redesigned.

According to the proposals, the traffic going clockwise will travel in a series of underpasses while traffic moving anti-clockwise will flow through a series of flyovers with free flow without signal interruption. Additionally, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is planning to incorporate the designs of rainwater retention structures under the underpasses to ensure no-flooding during the monsoon.

According to the GHMC, the project is divided into two packages. Under package-1, the construction of flyover and underpass at Jubilee Hills Check Post Jn, KBR Park Entrance Jn, and Mugdha Jn near KBR Park will be undertaken for Rs 421 crore and at Road No 45 Jn, Film Nagar Jn, Maharaja Agrasen Jn and Cancer Hospital Jn near KBR Park will be taken up under the package-2 with Rs 405 crore.

At Jubilee Hills Check Post Jn, a Y-shape underpass from Road No 45 to KBR Park and Yousufguda, four-lane flyover from KBR Park entrance Jn towards Road No 36, two-lane flyover from Yousufguda towards Road No 45 Jn at KBR entrance and Mugdha Junction, a two-lane underpass from Jubilee Hills check-post towards Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital three-lane underpass from KBR entrance Jn towards Punjagutta are proposed.



Similarly, at Road No 45 Junction, the two-lane underpass from Filmnagar Jn towards Jubilee Hills check post, two-lane flyover from Jubilee Hills check-post towards Road No 45, a two-lane underpass from Maharaja Agrasen Jn towards Road No 45 Jn at Film Nagar, two-lane flyover from Film Nagar junction towards Maharaja Agrasen Jn and two-lane underpass from Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Jn towards Filmnagar are also being planned.