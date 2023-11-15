KCR asks people to vote for Ganesh Gupta in Nizamabad Urban

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh Gupta is a selfless person and asked the people to vote for him.

Speaking at BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha organized in Nizamabad Urban Constituency, Chief Minister KCR emphasized the importance of mature democracy for the development of a country. He urged voters to consider the qualities and the history of the parties behind the candidates in the election. He also criticized the forceful merger of Telangana State into Andhra and highlighted the development in Nizamabad, such as the beautification of the city and the providing of 24-hour high-quality electricity, which has attracted IT hubs. KCR claimed that Telangana is leading in the welfare of the poor and has made progress in various fields.

KCR emphasised the need for unity between Hindus and Muslims. He mentioned the establishment of nine minority residential schools and promised the setup of IT sectors for minorities in the future. KCR criticized the BJP government, alleging that it has not established a single medical college and urged voters not to support the party. He also expressed his belief that regional parties will come to power in the country after 2024 and emphasized the importance of a coalition government.

Highlighting the BRS governance in the last nine years, KCR recalled all the welfare schemes and the development activities carried out in the state and asked the voters to voter of Ganesh Gupta who is well natured person and said that Congress and BJP will be of no use to the state. He said that there is no curfew in the past nine years and cautioned the people to be wary of Congress and BJP where there will be chances of curfew all the times.

