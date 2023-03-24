KCR cozies up to Left party leaders

Khammam: During his visit to assess crop damage in the district, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao interacted with farmers in Ravinutala in Bonakal mandal in the district.



He was accompanied by ThammineniVeerabhadram and KunamneniSambasiva Rao, the state secretaries of CPM and CPI respectively. He gave much importance to the Left leaders during the tour. While interacting with farmers, he called over both the Left leaders and they listened to the farmers' issues.

At a recentBRS public meeting, KCR invited national left party leaders along with state party secretaries. He was seen paying them keen attention and also gave them a chance to address the gathering. The Left leaders claimed that they were supporting the BRS which was working against the 'communal' BJP.

This kind of togetherness has given to speculations on likely alliance between the pink party and the Left parties. However, apparently, this is not to the liking of the local BRS leaders who feel they may have to forego their hopes on allotment of tickets during the next polls. The left parties won previously in Palair, Wyra, Kothagudem, Madhira and Bhadrachalam. They may press for allotment of these areas to themselves this time, feel the BRS leaders.