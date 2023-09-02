KCR draws parallel of freedom struggle with Telangana agitation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday drew parallels of the Indian freedom struggle with that of the agitation for separate Telangana during the concluding ceremony of the ‘Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu.’

Speaking at the function, KCR said that pessimists who had opposed the formation of Telangana and supported unified rule during the Telangana agitation were now trying to teach lessons about the ‘Telangana movement’.

KCR said that the Telangana agitation was taken up in a non-violent manner. He said just as there were some pessimists who felt that there was no need for freedom from British rule and that it would be difficult to fight them, there were similar forces during the Telangana agitation.

They had shamelessly said there was no need for Telangana… and that unified rule was good. They did all that they could to mislead the people. Their efforts failed before our commitment. The irony is that the same people were now talking about Telangana agitation and trying to give some gyan to a party that had made a separate state a reality. He said that the BRS government’s governance was as inspirational as the agitation was. The Chief Minister said that Telangana has been a role model for the country. In a short period of nine years it succeeded in solving the agrarian crisis. Schemes like Rythu Bandhu had brought light in the lives of farmers. “We have traveled a long way towards Gram Swaraj and village self-sufficiency, rural occupations were encouraged, villages became prosperous,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the struggle for India’s Independence which has been registered in the history as the greatest one. He said that it was the responsibility of all the individuals to remember the sacrifices made by the great souls.

India has become a role model for the entire world right from the medieval period. The long heroic freedom struggle against British colonial rule stands as one of the greatest struggles in world history. India, which is a fusion of different cultures, was united by the freedom struggle, he added. Recalling the roles played by Swamy Vivekananda, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, he said that the government showed the film Gandhi to about 35 lakh school children which gave them a peep into how Mahatma Gandhi participated in the freedom struggle. The CM said taking inspiration from Gandhian ideals. BRS has been focusing on overall development of villages to towns and cities, from agriculture to industries and IT sector. Similarly, it laid special emphasis on tribal development, Dalits, minorities and others and gave equal priority to everyone. He said this government would continue this pattern of development and share the fruits of the progress in future as well.

