'KCR failed to keep promise to Bhadrachalam'

Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has mastered the art of misleading people.Addressing his supporters at an Aatmiya Sammelanam here on Saturday, he said that CM KCR had promised to sanction Rs 100 crore for Badhrachalam town. Eight years have elapsed since the Chief Minister had made this promise but he did not drop even Rs 10 in the temple Hindi. It shows how the BRS chief has been hoodwinking people of Telangana with false promises, he added.





The former MP said irrespective of the what flag he works under, his agenda is to defeat CM KCR in the ensuing Assembly elections. He said that the separate Telangana struggle of six decades had been backstabbed because of CM KCR. He said that the Chief Minister had announced sanctioning Rs 10,00 crore when the temple town had submerged under the flood waters. But, not a single rupee has been released even after eight months have lapsed, he said.





He alleged the hand of government officials and people's representatives in leaking question papers of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). "The Nillu (water), Nidhulu (funds) and Niyamakalu (appointments) are going only to the Kalavakuntla family and those eligible in the State are denied their due," he criticised. Further, the youth who had fought for separate Telangana aspiring for jobs have been let down after the creation of a separate State. "The Chief Minister who could not handle the state has been claiming to run the country," he ridiculed.





He demanded a probe into the leaking of the question papers of TSPSC by a sitting judge or by the CBI.Reddy said that he would soon announce the party he would be joining. But, his main agenda was to see that BRS does not come to power for a third term. Apart from that, Dr Tellam Venkatrao would be contesting from the Bhadrachalam Assembly segment in the ensuing assembly elections and with the blessings of the people of Bhadrachalam he was sure of winning and entering the State Assembly.