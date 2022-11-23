KCR failed to provide facilities in social welfare hostels: Congress

Jagtial: District Congress president Adluri Laxman alleged that Chief Minister KCR had promised that he would provide quality education and food facilities to the hostel students, but failed to do so.

Laxman visited the Social Welfare Gurukul Hostel in Dharmapuri mandal in the district on Tuesday and interacted with the students. He said that after the wall of the hostel collapsed in Gollapally, the students were immediately shifted to Maggidi hostel.

But the authorities failed to provide facilities to the students at the hostel. There is no quality food, no water supply and the toilets are not clean. The classrooms do not have proper benches, tables, bed sheets to cover and mats to sleep on, Laxman said.

The hostel work at Gollapally has not been completed. The students were immediately brought to Maggidi hostel. But the minimum facilities were not provided to the students. Will the children of KCR, KTR and family members be kept in such hostels, he asked.

As the elections were approaching, instead of breaking coconuts for foundation stones, distributing Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, CMR cheques and sewing machines, the government has to pay attention to the problems faced by the students in the hostels, he said.

He warned that if the problems faced by the students in the hostels were not resolved within ten days, there will be a large-scale movement under the leadership of MLC Jeevan Reddy.

