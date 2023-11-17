KCR family will usurp RTC assets if BRS comes to power: Bandi

Karimnagar: If BRS returns to power by mistake, all the assets of TSRTC will be usurped by KCR family members.

RTC workers and people will have to show their power of your vote to defeat KCR and save RTC, said BJP national general secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bandi Sanjay campaigned in Mugdumpur of Karimnagar constituency and asked the voters to stand by BJP, which is fighting tirelessly on public issues including RTC. He warned that if people do not support him no one can stop the corruption of KCR and Gangula Kamalakar.

Though the Central government is funding for the development of Telangana, BRS leaders are beating coconuts as if they are doing it themselves. Kamalakar is pretending that he brought the funds and if he has courage, he should come to open discussion, the BJP leader said.

He complained that KCR is plotting to defeat him in Karimnagar. Hundreds of crores were sent to Kamalakar and KCR is making all kinds of conspiracies to defeat the BJP in Karimnagar. People have to stand with BJP which stands with the people and vote for lotus symbol, he said.