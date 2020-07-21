KCR hails Dasaradhi on his 96th birth anniversary

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has described noted writer Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya as a Telangana Literary fighter. The CM paid tributes to Dasaradhi on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary. He hailed the inspirational fire that Dasradhi lit that gave determination and strength to the Telangana separate statehood movement.

KCR said as a symbol of the contributions made by Dasaradhi in the literary field, the State government was officially organising the late Poet's birth anniversary every year and awards are also given on his name. The CM said that the Telangana government would continue with the same inspiration that Dasaradhi provided for the movement.