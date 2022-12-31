'KCR hatao-Telangana Bachao' BJP poll slogan in TS: Laxman

Hyderabad:The BJP parliamentary Board member and MP Dr K Laxman said here on Friday that the party will be working for Mission-90 to win 90 Assembly segments to come to power in Telangana.

Addressing the media, jointly with former MLC Ramachender Rao, he said a four-fold strategy would be adopted for achieving the mission.

Dr Laxman said, in an overall national perspective, the party will be working for 400 LS seats and 90 Assembly segments in Telangana. "People of the country want to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for another term. Accordingly, the party is working to win 400 parliament seats in next general elections. They include about 160 where the BJP has not won earlier. For this, a road map has been readied.

In Telangana, the party will go to elections with "KCR hatao and Telangana Bachao", slogan to create awareness among people on 'wrong-doing and misrule' of the BRS government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," he added.

The party has decided to go to people with a promise to provide free education and health care. A mammoth public meeting will be organised in April next year. Party president JP Nadda or Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend as the chief guest. A charge-sheet against the KCR government will be released at the meeting, he said.

The MP said a route map has been prepared as directed by party national organising secretary BL Santosh to win the maximum number of Parliament seats in Telangana. Besides, the party has focussed on 160 Parliament seats which it had never won. A four-fold approach is adopted to win the maximum number of LS seats in Telangana.

As part of the same, about 10,000 street-corner meetings will be held in villages in a month. Similarly, thousands of meetings will be held at the mandal, district and Assembly segment levels in three months. The 'Praja Gosa and BJP Bharosa' programme will start on January 20 to go to people to create awareness. People will be explained how the CM and his family rob the State and the ruling party policies. He said none other than BRS sarpanches are openly voicing how the State government is looting panchayat funds released to them by the Centre.

The party is also focussing on winning the Hyderabad LS seat this time as it has won two predominantly Muslim-populated constituencies.

The Muslim minorities could see the BJP standing for development of all and uplift the lives of the poor irrespective of religion, community, and other affiliations. The BJP cadre will go and knock on every door in the Old City and explain to people the party policies, to take them into confidence for winning the Hyderabad LS seat, he said.