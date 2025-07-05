KCR holds meet with BRS leaders in hospital

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to stay for a few more days in the hospital to ensure the doctors monitor his blood sugar and low sodium levels.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to X to inform about the health condition of the party president. He said, “KCR garu was admitted in the hospital last evening for routine health checkups. Just to monitor his Blood sugar and low Sodium levels, his doctors have advised a few days of admission. No serious health concerns at all. All his vitals are normal. I thank all those who have been enquiring about his well being.”

Meanwhile, party leaders came to meet the BRS chief, who was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on Thursday for a routine medical check-up. On this occasion, the BRS leader held a meeting with them. The situation in the state, availability of urea fertilizer to farmers, agriculture, irrigation, and other public issues were discussed at length with them. The party leaders took feedback from the activists, according to a press release issued here on Friday.