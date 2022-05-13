'KCR & KTR levelling false allegations against BJP'

Rangareddy: The Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday took stock of arrangements made ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah at Tukkuguda in Rangareddy. Addressing the media later, Kishan Reddy came down heavily on TRS government. He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasheakr Rao and IT Minister KT Ramarao has been levelling false allegations on the BJP in the State and at the Centre. He informed that the Centre is taking key decisions for the welfare of the farmers. He stated that through Praja Sangrama Yatra the BJP is exposing the sad state of present agriculture and farmers' woes to people.

He also stated that till date not all the paddy procurement centres are open for farmer and added that the State government has not sent the paddy procured from the farmers to the FCI. He added that the FCI has made all arrangements to procure paddy from the State government. He said that the farmers were in great loss after the paddy got wet and washed away due to heavy rains. He said that the State government failed to procure paddy from the farmers pushing them to a great loss. He said that all parties should be in favour of the farmers and work towards it. He exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in the next Assembly elections in the State.

On Thursday, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would not fulfill his election promises.

The BJP who arrived at Chippalapalli village in Maheshwaram constituency, received a warm welcome. Later, Bandi visited Chippalapalli's former Sarpanch late Anjana's house and paid tribute to him. As part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay interacted with the villagers and enquired about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP leaders and activists from every corner in the state have been participating in Praja Sangarama Yatra in scorching sun to know the issues of people. He recalled the services rendered by Anjana and said that his services are unforgettable. Bandi Sanjay said that even as we are reaching mid of the month, most of the government employees are not receiving their salaries on time while the family members of CM KCR are receiving their salaries on time.

He said that in TRS government rule, if people fight for justice they are put behind the bars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided two free doses of vaccination to every citizen in the country, he added. He also said that TRS and Congress will come to the people only during elections, but BJP will always with them to know their problems. He also alleged that CM KCR is selling the rice while PM Modi is giving it for free. Bandi Sanjay also questioned CM KCR about unemployment benefits and employment to each house.

BJP leaders, activists, village people and others were also present.