KCR lashes Congress in Palakurthy, cautions people to vote wisely

PALAKURTHY: Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao lashed at Congress party in general and former TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy in particular for making remarks against the Rythu Bandhu. Recalling who said that KCR has no work and distributing the Rythu Bandhu, KCR said that the Rythu Bandhu is not waste and cautioned the people that the scheme would be lifted if Congress comes to power.

Speaking at the Praja Ashirwad Sabha in Palakurthy held under auspices of Errabelli Dayakar Rao, KCR emphasized the importance of voting and stated that those who do not vote properly will have to face hardships for five years. He urged the people not to vote under temptation and to watch the progress of the state before making their decision. KCR emphasized that democracy wins only when the people actively participate by exercising their voting rights.

KCR as always known has emphasised on the changes that have taken place in Palakurthy over the past ten years under the BRS government. He said that migrants from other states are engaging in various activities and making their livelihood and questioned why the Congress party did not address these changes during their time in government.

Stating that he had visited Palakurthy many times during Telangana movement, he said there water in SRSP canal and no hope for the arrival of water. He said that after the completion of the Devadula project, water is now being brought from Kaleswaram, benefiting thousands of acres of land.

The Telangana Chief Minister has also urged the people to see the track records of the candidates and their parties before voting. He said that BRS is the only party, which stood by people ever since its inception and everybody knows about it. He also asked the people to think what Congress has done when in power.