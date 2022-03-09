KCR may make mega announcement in Assembly today

Wanaparthy: With growing political criticism and survey reports by political strategists like Prashant Kishore's team indicating unrest among youth, the state government has decided to turn the tables on the opposition by announcing filling about 50,000 job vacancies.

Giving a hint to this decision during a public meeting at Wanaparthy, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked the people particularly the unemployed youth and students to watch the proceedings of the State Assembly on Wednesday at 10.30 am.

KCR is likely to utilise the opportunity to tear into the previous governments by reeling out figures of vacancies they had filled as compared to the performance of the TRS government since it came to power. A notification may also be issued by Wednesday evening, it is said.

KCR feels that this could be a major move to overcome the anti-incumbency factor among the students. He will also make a case study on the number of jobs given by the Union Government and the BJP-ruled state governments.

Explaining his moves to venture into national politics, KCR said some 'idiots' were making people to fight in the name of religion and added that the saffron flag and the BJP should be dumped into the Bay of Bengal. "It is not a good thing to make people fight in the name of religion. These mindless parties are sin for the country. Golmal, goondaism, communalism was going on in the country. I will not allow this anarchy in Telangana until I am alive. Intellectuals in Telangana should ensure that this cancer does not enter Telangana. You should teach a lesson to those who are destroying the country," he said.

KCR said they insulted him but he achieved Telangana with the support of the people. "It is time to fight for the country now just as the way we fought for Telangana," he said.

He said despite repeated representations, the Centre refused to accept the demand to increase reservations for the Scheduled Tribes. Narendra Modi's government should be taught a lesson, Rao added.