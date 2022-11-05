KCR may skip PM Narendra Modi event at Ramagundam on November 12

Hyderabad: Will Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attend the inauguration of the revived Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory on November 12? Sources say that in all probability he may skip the function since Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating it.

KCR has been making all-out efforts to take on the Modi government at national level and on Thursday he had released some audio and video clips claiming it to be explosive evidence against the BJP and also made certain comments against the Prime Minister and the way the BJP was trying to topple the elected governments. This is not the first time that KCR would be skipping the programmes attended by Modi.

However, the state government has given instructions to make fool-proof arrangements for Modi's visit. KCR may delegate some minister to receive Modi at the airport.

Official sources said that the Prime Minister will arrive at Ramagundam directly from Visakhapatnam. Modi will participate in a public meeting after inaugurating the revived fertilizer factory at Ramagundam.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and BJP senior leader G Vivek were monitoring the arrangements being made by the officials at the factory and from the party side at the venue.



Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high-level meeting with top officials of the state government and reviewed the arrangements for the PM visit. He instructed the officials to follow Blue Book strictly in providing security and maintenance of law and order during Modi's visit. The Railways, Home, R&B and district authorities have been asked to coordinate with one another to make arrangements for the PM's visit to Telangana.