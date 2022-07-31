KCR opts for win-win change

Hyderabad: In view of the next Assembly elections which are just 15 months away, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is getting ready to 'makeover' his style of functioning soon. The TRS supremo is preparing a strategy to counter the BJP and Congress which are already politically active these days. Internal squabbles and 'sulking' TRS leaders is also another big challenge before KCR to set things in the right direction before next elections.

Party sources say that KCR wants to nip all internal squabbles in the bud and reactivate all 'sulking' TRS leaders. Involving all sections of the party, he feels it is of utmost importance to win the elections for the third consecutive time. The elections for the Assembly are scheduled to be held in 2023.

Party leaders said that KCR is preparing an action plan wherein he will henceforth regularly interact with select leaders from every district, understand the ground-level situation and give necessary directions to counter the opposition party strategies and strengthen the party.

"The TRS still maintains a strong hold in all assembly segments and enjoys people's support. The only big hurdle is to contain the group politics which are a big threat to the party to win elections," said a leader.

The TRS chief is yet to take a call on the increasing group politics in the party. "Now, KCR will put an end to internal squabbles in the party in every assembly segment and stop the migration of the senior leaders who were neglected in TRS," he said.

The TRS chief will invite all sulking leaders to Pragathi Bhavan and resolve the leadership issues amicably. Simply, KCR will move flexibly and settle political disputes between the leaders and ensure the party wins comfortably again. Doors will be open for all to meet the TRS Chief.

In the administration also, KCR will take some quick decisions to resolve the long-pending issues. "The CM wanted to put an end to the complaints flooding from people against the Dharani portal and thwart away the opposition parties' attempt to malign the image of the state government. KCR will take special interests in this regard," said the leaders. All pending issues like granting new Aasara pensions and other people's issues will be resolved on priority. From August onwards, KCR will be more active and erase the impression in public who thought the CM is slow in taking decisions.