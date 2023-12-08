KCR should respond on comments made by BRS MLAs: Vijayashanthi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Vijayashanthi criticized that some BRS MLAs are saying that the Congress government will not last for more than six months and that they will come form government again. She said that authoritarianism, arrogance, exploitation and vicious dictatorial systems naturally oppose democratic developments. She said that the MLAs are making such comments after meeting KCR.

Vijayashanthi recalled that the TRS got 63 seats in 2014 which is less than the what current Congress achieved in 2023. If the BRS can lead the government for 10 years, why the current Congress government cannot lead, she questioned.

She asked KCR to respond on MLAs making such statements if he no intention of toppling the Congress government.

“KCR... If you are a democrat, tell me that the above statement made by your party leaders is wrong... That responsibility is on you, she said She added that it seems that KCR is saying the MLAs to make such comments to avoid rumors that some BRS MLAs are planning to join Congress.