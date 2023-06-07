KCR tells farmers not to get trapped by Congress over Dharani

Nagarkurnool: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday cautioned the farmers not to get confused with the Congress party leaders' rhetoric on removal of Dharani stating that if the people commit the mistake of bringing Congress rule, they would bring back the system of middlemen and then farmers will not get the benefits like Rythu Bandhu and money for their crops. The chief minister focused his speech on how the Mahbubnagar district had changed since the days of agitation and on the Dharani portal. He said that the agitation was not that strong in Palamuru but people had ensured his victory.

Chandrashekar Rao brought out the poet in him as he recalled the old painful days the Palamuru had seen and how the district has changed with abundant crop and water beaming in the water bodies.

He recited a few lines written by Goreti Venkanna.

The chief minister cautioned people not to get confused with the Congress leaders’ rhetoric of throwing Dharani into Bay of Bengal. “The farmers are getting money directly into their accounts under Rythu Bandhu, food procurement money and if the Dharani is removed, all this will not happen. This will become throwing the farmers into the Bay of Bengal,” Rao cautioned.

The chief minister said that there was no match between Congress and BRS governments. “BRS government means ‘Farmers state’. Even people from Maharashtra were facing problems from patwaris and they wanted a similar system in their state. Think which is good and which is not. If there was no Dharani, there would have been many conflicts, police cases. If Dharani goes, you will not get money for your crops, you will have to run around police stations and courts,” said Rao.

The Chief minister said that there were many chief ministers before him, but no one thought of giving drinking water to the people. Today there is drinking water in all houses through Mission Bhagiratha, now there are five medical colleges in the district. Mission Kakatiya changed the water bodies. Kasari Samudram has turned into a tourist spot. All the water bodies were full, he said.

Kalvakurthy, Nettempadu and Beema projects were pending but with the keen interest shown by the government they are almost complete and the migrant labour are coming from Odisha, Bihar and other places for farm works. He also talked about increasing land rates in the district.

The chief minister said, “There is a humanitarian rule in Telangana. Palamuru would become a piece of gold and would never have the water problem.”