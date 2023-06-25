KCR to announce candidates list after Ashadam

BRS is likely to announce the list of about 80 candidates for the State Assembly elections soon after the month of Ashadam is over that would be around the third week of July.

KCR may announce first list in July.

According to present indications, party sources feel that the BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao may change at least 12 sitting members based on the survey reports.

BRS feels that if the names of the candidates are announced will in advance they will have enough time for campaign. They would be able to meet the voters atleast three times before polling date. and the pink party can win at least 80 seats.

In 2018 elections the party had announced the names of 105 candidates in one go.

It is said that along with sitting MLAs some of those who joined the BRS from other parties are also likely to be accommodate. In all probability about 20 new faces are likely to be there this time.