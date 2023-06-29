KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would distribute pattas to the beneficiaries of Podu lands on Friday during his visit to Komurambheem Asifabad district.



The chief minister will reach Karimnagar on Thursday evening and will be staying at Uttara Telangana Bhavan. He would stay there at night and on Friday he would visit Asifabad district to inaugurate the party office and also the integrated District collectorate complex.

The police officials under the Karimnagar commissioner Subbarayudu are providing heavy bandobast in the district.



