  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday

KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday
x
Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would distribute pattas to the beneficiaries of Podu lands on Friday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would distribute pattas to the beneficiaries of Podu lands on Friday during his visit to Komurambheem Asifabad district.

The chief minister will reach Karimnagar on Thursday evening and will be staying at Uttara Telangana Bhavan. He would stay there at night and on Friday he would visit Asifabad district to inaugurate the party office and also the integrated District collectorate complex.

The police officials under the Karimnagar commissioner Subbarayudu are providing heavy bandobast in the district.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X