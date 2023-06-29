Live
- Rahul’s convoy stopped by police at Manipur’s Bishnupur
- Emotional Viral Video: Bengaluru Auto Driver Breaks Down Over Earning Only Rs 40 in 5 Hours, Goes Viral
- Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
- TN government outlets sell tomatoes at Rs 60/kg
- Millions of Americans under unhealthy air quality alert due to wildfire smoke
- Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi after heavy rainfall
- KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday
- Rahul's visit to Manipur in spirit of BJY, why stop him, says Congress
- Wrestlers call on Bhim Army chief in hospital
- KCR pays tribute the noted singer Saichand, assures support to kin
KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday
Highlights
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would distribute pattas to the beneficiaries of Podu lands on Friday
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would distribute pattas to the beneficiaries of Podu lands on Friday during his visit to Komurambheem Asifabad district.
The chief minister will reach Karimnagar on Thursday evening and will be staying at Uttara Telangana Bhavan. He would stay there at night and on Friday he would visit Asifabad district to inaugurate the party office and also the integrated District collectorate complex.
The police officials under the Karimnagar commissioner Subbarayudu are providing heavy bandobast in the district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS