KCR to hand over B-Forms to BRS candidates tomorrow

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao would be handing over the B-Forms and also election expenditure cheques of Rs 95 lakh to the party candidates, apart from holding an extended committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, April 18 to chalk out a strategy for the polls.

The BRS leader would comprehensively discuss the election campaign and other strategies. Along with the party candidates, MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party district presidents, ZP chairmen, state party executive committee members and party chiefs would participate.

Party leaders said that people of Telangana are worried that they have been deceived by the promises made by the Congress party in the recent Assembly elections. A senior leader of the party said that various surveys are also clearly stating that people of Telangana have decided to support the BRS party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if their concerns were to be fulfilled.

The BRS chief, who has decided to take ‘Bus Yatra’ for the campaign trail, would be chalking out the campaign plan in the meeting. The party leaders are buoyed by the success of the recent public meetings in Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Chevella. “The BRS chief will chalk out the plan as per the aspirations of the people of Telangana. He has decided to reach out to the people of Telangana during his Bus Yatra in the form of corner meetings. He would also speak to the farmers of the state who are reeling from the drought ‘brought by the Congress’ and to know their hardships,” said a BRS leader.