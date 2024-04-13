KCR to kickstart election campaign, to hold Praja Ashirwada Sabha in Chevella

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election campaign with its first public meeting scheduled to be held at Chevella parliamentary constituency center on Saturday. The meeting, named Praja Ashirwada Sabha, will have BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the chief guest.

The meeting, to be held at 4 pm at the Fara Engineering College ground in Chevella Constituency Centre, will see the presence of former Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, MLA Kale Yadayah, former Chairman of the Legislative Council Swami Goud, and other party leaders. The meeting is being organized in support of Chevella Lok Sabha Constituency candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudhiraj.

After facing defeat in the assembly elections, BRS organised public meetings in Nalgonda and Karimnagar focusing on farmers' issues. The upcoming meeting in Chevella is part of the party's strategy to strengthen its position in the Lok Sabha elections.

As the nomination process is set to begin on the 18th of this month, discussions are underway regarding the schedule of meetings and bus yatras in which KCR will participate for about 20 days. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao also announced social media coordinators for Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, further signaling the party's readiness for the upcoming elections.