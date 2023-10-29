  • Menu
KCR to participate in three Praja Ashirwad meetings in Nalgonda today

KCR to participate in three Praja Ashirwad meetings in Nalgonda today
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit erstwhile Nalgonda district on Sunday as part of his assembly election campaign

NALGONDA: Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit erstwhile Nalgonda district on Sunday as part of his assembly election campaign. He will address election campaign meetings in the Kodada, Tungaturthi, and Aleru constituencies. The CM will depart from Hyderabad at 1 pm and is expected to arrive in Kodada at 1.40 pm followed by participating in Praja Ashirwad Sabha at 1.50 pm.

Later, at 2.30 pm, CM KCR will leave Kodada and proceed to Tirumalagiri in the Tungathurthi constituency, where he will address a public meeting at 3.10 pm. He will then depart from there at 3.50 pm and reach Aler at 4.10 pm.

Following the meeting in Aler, he will return to Hyderabad. Additionally, on the 31st of this month, CM KCR is scheduled to visit three more constituencies, namely Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, and Devarakonda, where he will participate in public meetings organised by the BRS party.

The Telangana Chief Minister has intensified the campaign post Dussehra festival and giving mouthful to Congress party. In the meetings held in the last two days, KCR slammed at Congress and its promises stating that it is as false.

X