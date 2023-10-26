KCR to resume Election campaign today, to address at Munigodu, Achampet, Vanaparthy

Telangana Chief Minister KCR is scheduled to participate in an election campaign meeting in Munugodu, Nalgonda district on Thursday. The meeting, called Praja Ashirwada Sabha, will take place in an agricultural land near the local MPDO office. Arrangements have been made for the event, and it is set to begin after 3 pm. BRS party leaders have organized transportation for 500 people from each of the 176 villages in the constituency to attend the meeting.

During a previous public meeting in Bangarigadda of Chandur Mandal on October 30, 2022, as part of the Munugodu by-election, CM KCR promised to address the issues faced by the people and fulfill their demands. BRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy emerged victorious in that election. Some of the demands, such as roads, the establishment of Chandur Revenue Division, and a 100-bed hospital, have been fulfilled. The construction of Chautauqua Hospital is progressing rapidly.

Additionally, the construction of CC roads in the villages has been undertaken at a cost of Rs. 500 crores. However, there are ongoing legal disputes concerning Krishna waters, which have affected irrigation in the area. The pending reservoir works also contribute to this problem. In light of these circumstances, Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy will be contesting again from Munugodu. The constituents are seeking the establishment of a 30-bed hospital, an inter and degree college in Munugodu, and the conversion of the mandal center into a municipality. It will be interesting to see what assurances CM KCR provides during the meeting. KCR will also address the public meeting in Achampet and Vanaparthy.