KCR unveils big plan to transform Kondagattu

Jagtial: The Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple is all set to become a wonderful spiritual field which would attract temple tourists from across the globe. It will soon be known as the largest Hanuman temple in the country, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao soon after discussing the plan to renovate the temple. It is also proposed to develop the Kondagattu forest area as tourist hub on the lines of Bandipur Sanctuary in Karnataka.

The region is blessed abundantly and offers vistas of rolling hills, scenic valleys, and refreshing water springs. The temple is home to myriad flora and fauna. The route to the temple from Karimnagar is scenic and invigorating. Kondagattu has an abundance of natural beauty and beautiful landscapes. One can also visit the fort of Kondalaraya and Bojjjapotana caves.



The general belief here is that the temple was built by a cowherd about 300 years ago. The cowherd had lost his buffaloes.

He searched and searched but could not find them. Tired, he fell asleep under a tree. It is said that Lord Anjaneya appeared in his dream and guided him about the place where the buffaloes were. While searching in that direction, the cowherd found an idol of Anjaneya and then he had built a small temple. About 160 years back, Krishna Rao Deshmukh first renovated the temple and gave the land to the temple trust.

The temple houses a Dharmagundam (holy water tank) on the premises. Devotees take a dip in the water tank before visiting the temple. The temple takes no entry fee. The trust however charges devotees for certain special pujas.

KCR performed special pooja at the temple.

KCR said that the development of the temple is a huge project. He said Kondagattu area will be developed to provide all the facilities to the devotees. Ghat roads will be developed to avoid accidents. He said if necessary the government would even spend Rs 1,000 crore for the development and expansion works. It will take at least three years to renovate the entire temple and its premises. He said he would visit Kondagattu again to review the development and expansion of the temple.