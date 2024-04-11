KCR’s gang looted in daylight for past 10 yrs: Congress

Hyderabad: Critical of the way former minister T Harish Rao described Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a ‘Cheddi gang’ member, Pargi MLA T Ram Mohan Reddy felt that the KCR’s gang, which looted the public in the last ten years, was worse than the so-called ‘Cheddi gang’.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the MLA felt that Harish Rao was indulging in loose talk and alleged that the former minister who minted money through the ‘commissions’ of Kaleshwaram was part of the KCR’s gang, which plundered the State. He asserted that the Congress government will make the public aware of the previous government’s graft. Not only KCR but also his relatives, like Harish Rao, would have to answer the public about the excesses committed and the looting of public money.

In wake of the controversy following statements by Congress leader Feroz Khan about the party High Command’s direction to back AIMIM, Rammohan clarified that officially there was ‘no alliance’ with the party. However, he felt that AIMIM was shifting their stance and Congress would need the party’s support where it has not fielded any of their candidates.