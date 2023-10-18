KCR’s ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ today

Mahabubnagar: Triggering off the first leg of his campaigning Palamuru region, BRS party brass and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is all set to address a huge public gathering in Jadcherla constituency on Wednesday and is expected to announce the election manifesto of the party to the public.

Ahead of KCR’s visit, local BRS leaders led by Jadcherla MLA Dr.Cherlakola Laxma Reddy, have been striving hard and leaving no stone unturned to make this first election campaign meeting in the region a grand success.

Police personnel have already made elaborate security arrangements and the BRS cadres are making sure all arrangements are put in place right from arranging the dias, chairs, barricades and other facilities both for the public and the visiting leaders.

Speaking about the arrangements, DrLaxma Reddy said that KCR will urge them to bless the BRS party for the third time. “Ever since the formation of Telangana in 2014, the BRS party has set clear goals and accordingly implemented both development and welfare programmes.The progress card of the BRS party is openly presented in front of the public. Based on the track record of our performance, we are asking the public to give us a third chance,” said the former minister.