KCR's silence resulted in many apprehensions: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Affairs in charge Tarun Chugh said that Enforcement Directorate officials have informed that Kalvakuntla Kavitha was part of meetings in Oberoi Hotel Delhi as part of Liquor Scam and asked as to what was the purpose of those meetings.

He demanded to know her connection with Sameer Mahendra. He said that Kavitha's name was once again heard in the liquor scam charge sheet. He said that the exploitation by the Kalvakuntla family reached Delhi and expanded across the country. He said that many more facts would be disclosed in the coming days and all of them would be punished strictly.

Tarun Chug said that CM KCR's silence in the matter of the Liquor Scam was creating many apprehensions. He said that there was a need to investigate the Telangana and Punjab liquor policy in line with the Delhi Liquor policy scam.

He said that KCR needed to answer as to why there was mention of Kavitha about 48 times in the ED charge sheet. He said that several mobile phones were deliberately damaged in a mafia style. He said that if the case against Kavitha was bogus, why did all those involved in the case so far visit her residence?

The BJP leader said that KCR changed the name of the party to BRS only to get rid of the allegations of corruption. He said that KCR, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Man were involved and handed in gloves. He alleged that KCR met both the AAP leaders only to deal with this and distribution of cheques among the Punjab farmers was just a cover-up exercise.