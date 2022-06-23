Khammam: 3-day workshop on cyber security

Khammam: Vijaya Engineering College is conducting a three-day workshop on cyber security at the college. The programme was launched by the chairman of the college, Parupalli Usha Kiran Kumar, on on Thursday. Supraja Technologies CEO Chaluvadi Santosh and his team conducted the programme..

Addressing the inaugural function, Usha Kiran said that cyber security is a very important filed in the current context of increasing use of information technology. He observed that there are a wide range of job opportunities in the filed. The institute has advanced courses related to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science and others, he added.

Usha Kiran informed the college has entered into an MoU with IIT- Kanpur for training the students through online mode. He urged the students to take advantage of this opportunity.

College Principal Dr D Rama Subbareddy, Vice Principal Dr John Babu, speaking in the event, explained the salient features of the workshop to the students. All the HODs of the college, faculty and students were present.