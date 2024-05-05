Khammam: BRS candidate seeks TDP’s support

Khammam : With less than 10 days left for the Lok Sabha polls, candidates are leaving no stone unturned to garner support for their campaigns. Even as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is yet to announce any alliance in Telangana, party candidates are seeking out TDP leaders to attain their support.

On Saturday, BRS MP candidate Nama Nageswara Rao visited the TDP office here to seek their support in Khammam. After being warmly welcomed by the TDP Parliamentary in charge Vasireddy Ramanadham, Nama was felicitated with a shawl, which could be an indicator that TDP may be supporting BRS in the region.



In addition, Nama paid tribute to TDP founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao and praised his services. Nama recalled the services when he was the MP in the district.



Nama also highlighted that he fought for the Bharat Ratna to NT Rama Rao.

“I am contesting as MP from the BRS, and I need to seek your support for every one now,” said Nama, a statement crucial in this last leg of campaigning for BRS to leverage any advantage.

Notably, Khammam is a Congress stronghold, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a massive public meeting for their party’s candidate in Khammam on Saturday.

It may be recalled that TDP is openly in alliance with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls. The party, however, has not declared any alliance in Telangana. In addition, TTDP has stayed away from any election activities in the State since November 2023. While there were speculations that TTDP may form an alliance with BJP in Telangana, no such action was undertaken by either party.

