Khammam: BRS condemns MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy remarks

Khammam : BRS district unit president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan on Tuesday came down heavily on former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his remarks against the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a press meet at the district BRS office, Tata Madhusudhan requested Chief Minister to order a CBCID enquiry into offences and encroachment of government lands by the former MP.

He said the people know how he developed from a contractor to a big politician.

He condemned the remarks in recent interviews given to various TV channels. Madhu said all the allegations are baseless. He (former MP) made comments against the BRS party and CM KCR only for his existence. He said the former MP has no agenda and no party is taking his allegations seriously.

MLC Madhusudhan alleged that former MP Ponguleti tried to defeat BRS leaders in the last general elections. He said his main follower who served as a DCCB chairman through the bank debited in his tenure. He said the BRS gave good importance to him but he (Ponguleti) could not make a mark in the party.

He said, the people will give a big lesson to him in the coming elections.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Nalamala Venkateswra Rao and other leaders were present in the meeting.