Khammam: Farmer's body accuses Centre of creating rift between religious groups

Khammam: Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham secretary B Venkat alleged that the policies of Bharatiya Janata Party government was pushing the country into danger. Addressing the media in Khammam on Friday, he alleged that BJP was trying to create a rift between various religious groups by bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act. "The present agitation is not between Hindus and Muslims, but it is a war between the Constitution of India and the BJP government," he said, adding that the recent decision taken by the Union government are against the country's development.



While students were protesting against fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, some of the antisocial elements backed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad attacked the students, he said, adding that both the State and the Central governments have failed to control attacks on women, especially Dalit women. " The Union government is supporting corporates and neglecting common man and middleclass sections. This has led to the present finance crisis in the country," he said.

He also stated that the TRS government had miserably failed in extending Rythu Bhandu benefits to farmers where 60 percent of them are yet to receive the money. He called people to vote against the BJP in upcoming municipal elections. CPM party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao and others attended the meeting.