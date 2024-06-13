Khammam: No fund crunch for education sector says Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

Khammam : Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Finance and Energy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that for the first time in the history of Telangana, clothes and books were distributed to the children on the first day of the school re-opening. Accompanied by Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation and Handloom Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, he participated in the school re-opening ceremony at the government high school at NS Canal Colony here on Wednesday.

The Deputy CM reminded the people that the Indiramma Palana being provided by the Congress government was paying utmost priority to the education sector, which would ensure a bright future for the children and also lead to the golden future of the state as well. He mentioned that all amenities were being created at the schools, unlike in the past.

Bhatti said the state government was determined to promote English medium. Integrated Residential Schools were also being set up. People should have faith in government schools and admit their wards there, he urged. He informed that the government was taking steps to fully implement the Right to Education Act brought by the Manmohan Singh government.

Tummala Nageswara Rao said the state government was according special attention to the education and the health sectors in the state. He assured that the government would not hesitate to spend any amount of funds on education. He informed that Rs 2,000 crore had been set aside to create required amenities at all the schools which would be developed on a par with corporate schools. He added that around 10,000 teachers would be recruited through the Mega DSC.

District Collector V P Gautham briefed that the uniforms were stitched by women self-help groups. He said that the SHG members were given special training to carry out the job in time. He said that the uniforms were of good quality. Teaching in English mediums had been taken up in every government school, he added.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, Mayor P Neeraa, Additional Collector B Satya Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and other officers attended the programme.