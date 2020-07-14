Khammam: Rythu Vedikas aim to help farmers says Minister Puvvada Ajay

Khammam: The State government has taken up the construction of Rythu Vedikas aiming to unite farmers and help them to cultivate profitable crops, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The government intends to encourage farmers to go for crop diversification, inter-cropping in order to boost the soil fertility and productivity, he said expressing happiness that Rythu Vedikas were going to serve the purpose.

Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for Rythu Vedikas and inaugurated Vaikunta Damams at different villages in Khammam and Kothagudem districts on Monday.

Speaking at a programme at Yellandu in Kothagudem district, he said as many as 67 Rythu Vedikas in the district would be completed by the end of September month. He appreciated the farming community for coming forward to follow regulated farming as suggested by the government.

Agriculture scientists would be available to provide scientific information to farmers to get high yield. Ajay Kumar appreciated the SCCL management for taking up plantation programme in 100 acres of land at Jawaharlal Khani open cast (JKOC) mine to improve greenery in the area spending the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Since the JKOC was expected to shut down production in the next two years, the SCCL management should make efforts to develop a forest in the area. Measures required to grow saplings have to be taken up now, the minister noted. Yellandu MLA Banoth Haripriya, Kothagudem ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, the SCCL director Bhaskar Rao and others were present.