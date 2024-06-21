Kishan, Bandi thank cadre, citizens for support

Hyderabad : BJP MP and party parliamentary board member Dr K Laxman saluted the people of Telangana and party cadre for bringing victory to the party MPs in the recently concluded parliament elections.

Addressing a felicitation meeting of the newly-elected MPs of the party and to thank people for supporting the party here on Thursday, he said that the BJP stands on the foundation of the party cadre. “We are dedicating the victory of the BJP MPs and MLAs in Telangana to the party cadre,” he said.

He recalled that once BJYM president late Nandiraj Goud had given his life in the centre of Hyderabad for the ideals he believed in. He had lost his life at the hands of Jihadis and recalled his services to the party. Similarly, Vishwa Hindu Parishad members Papaiah Goud and Devender had also sacrificed their lives, he added.

Similarly, Jithender Reddy in Jagitial and Maisaiah Goud in Nalgonda were among those who sacrificed their lives for the ideals they committed to and worked till the end of their lives, he added. “We also salute people of the state who wanted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the prime minister for the third time,” he pointed out.

Kishan Reddy started his political career in the party office and served the party for 40 years before becoming the Union Minister. Similarly, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar kickstarted his journey as an ordinary party member and grew from a municipal corporator to a Union Minister. We salute PM Modi for recognising the services of the two party members and inducting them into his cabinet.

“We will work in coordination to bring BJP to power in the state. In the 2019 parliament elections, the party won four MP seats with the blessing of the people. Similarly, the party has won the Dubbaka Assembly by-election and won the highest seats in GHMC under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Now, the party has won eight MP seats under the leadership of Kishan Reddy. The party would definitely recognise the services of its cadre. The next 10 years are a confidence test for us and we will give top priority to the party members in the ensuing local body elections,” he said.

We will move forward with a single agenda to bring BJP to power in 2029, he added.

Kishan Reddy recalled the hard work of every party worker and leader during the parliamentary elections and expressed his gratitude for BJP winning eight MP and eight MLAs in the parliament and state assembly elections. He expressed confidence that the BJP will win 88 seats in the next assembly elections and come to power in Telangana.

The leaders and cadre felicitated Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other MPs. Later, the MPs and leaders paid a visit to Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City. Earlier, a mammoth rally was taken out from Begumpet Airport to the State BJP office.