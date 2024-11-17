Kishan Reddy has not brought a single rupee for TG from Centre: Ponnam

Hanumakonda: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that the appointment of Kishan Reddy as the president of the Telangana BJP was made following the orders of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). He made these remarks on Saturday after reviewing arrangements at the Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumkondafor the Women’s Power Public Meeting which will be held on November 19.

Also present on the occasion were PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Konda Surekha, and MLAs from the united Warangal district. Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam suggested that Kishan Reddy should stop his false claims regarding the cleansing of the Musi River, and called him ineffective, stating that not a single rupee has come from the Centre for Telangana.