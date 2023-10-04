Kishan Reddy rushes to Delhi after a phone call

Hyderabad: The BJP seems to be laying special focus on Telangana politics in general and North Telangana in particular.

A day after the Prime Ministers sensational comments on why KCR does not go to receive him at airport and why he hates even his shadow and the counter given by KTR that KCR was leader and will not sit by cheater, the state BJP president has been asked to rush to Delhi.

It is learnt that Kishan got a telephone call on Wednesday in the morning and he immediately left for Delhi. Sources said that in all probability, the cabinet would be meeting later during the day. It will discuss the

the political situation in the state and the promises made by Modi at Public meeting and will ratify the decision of setting up of Turmeric Board and Tribal University in the state. It is said that the cabinet may approve some more sops for Telangana.

Kishan Reddy is also likely to have a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss about various issues pertaining to the state and will brief him on the elections preparedness of the state unit, the issues that need to be to be taken up during the campaign etc. Amit Shah is slated to visit Telangana on October 10th. Shah apart from addressing a public meeting will review the party acitivities, the reported internal bickerings in the party and will give clear guidelines on how it should move forward and be geared up for the polls.

It is likely that he may announce the first list of candidates during his visit to the state.