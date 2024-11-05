KLH Bachupally Campus Promotes Unity Through Community Initiatives

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of KLH Bachupally campus organized a series of impactful events at Zilla Parishad High Schools (ZPHS) in Bowrampet and Bachupally. These initiatives aimed to promote community welfare and unity, were organized recently to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

The event commenced with a unity pledge ceremony involving over 200 school students, instilling a sense of national integrity and solidarity among the young participants. Following the pledge, the Child Personal Hygiene Program educated students on essential hygiene practices. The interactive session, led by KLH volunteers, emphasized the importance of personal health, with enthusiastic participation from both KLH and school students.

A cleanliness campaign was also conducted, engaging volunteers in cleaning drives within the school premises and surrounding areas. This initiative promoted environmental awareness and encouraged a sense of community responsibility. Concluding the event, the First Aid Training session was conducted to equip students with vital skills to handle emergencies. Certified trainers provided hands-on demonstrations, empowering participants to act confidently in critical situations.

Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, expressed his appreciation for the efforts, stating, " Engaging our students in community service not only honors the legacies of our nation's leaders but also instills a profound sense of social responsibility. Such initiatives are integral to our mission of holistic education. These activities provide students with practical experiences that complement their academic learning, enabling a well-rounded development. By participating in community service, students gain valuable insights into societal challenges and develop empathy, preparing them to be responsible citizens and future leaders."

Reflecting on the experience, NSS volunteer Pranav remarked, "Participating in these activities has been incredibly rewarding. It's fulfilling to see the positive impact we can make in our community."

These events inculcate the spirit of togetherness among students and participants. The KLH NSS team regularly organizes various initiatives and remains committed to advancing efforts in health, hygiene, and social responsibility to build a stronger, more cohesive community.

Under the supervision of Dr L Koteswara Rao, Principal of KLH Bachupally campus, faculty members, staff and G. Lavanya, NSS Convenor, such events are facilitated, ensuring their successful execution and alignment with the institution's mission of promoting social responsibility among students.