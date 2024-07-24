Know Your MLA: Empowering individuals from all walks of life

Boath: He is a dedicated leader committed to serving the people, strives to address the pending issues and aims to empower individuals from all walks of life. MLA Anil Jadhav entered politics through the TRS party and later joined the Congress party and contested from Boath constituency as a Congress candidate in 2009 and 2014 elections and as an independent candidate in 2018 elections and lost. He later joined the BRS party and won the 2019 ZPTC elections from Neradigonda.

Jadhav contested as a BRS candidate in the 2023 assembly elections and won for the first time by defeating his closest rival, BJP candidate Soyam Bapurao with a majority of 22,800 votes.

Anil Jadhav born in 1971 to Ramarao, Shodabai at Rajura Tanda in Neradigonda mandal. He has a spouse Haripriya, and children Aryan Jadhav, Chatrapathi Jadhav.