Kodad: Former MPP attacked

Kodad: Tension prevailed in Gudibanda village in Kodad mandal in Suryapet District. Some people tried to attack former MPP Kavitha, alleging that she built her house by encroaching their lands.

They attempted to protest on the premises of Kavitha’s house by erecting a tent. Both groups clashed as Kavitha restricted the locals. Expressing anger, the protesters attacked her by pulling her hair. They demanded action against her for land grab, and added that their agitation would continue till they get justice.