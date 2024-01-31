Live
- New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
Kodad: Former MPP attacked
Tension prevailed in Gudibanda village in Kodad mandal in Suryapet District. Some people tried to attack former MPP Kavitha, alleging that she built her house by encroaching their lands.
They attempted to protest on the premises of Kavitha’s house by erecting a tent. Both groups clashed as Kavitha restricted the locals. Expressing anger, the protesters attacked her by pulling her hair. They demanded action against her for land grab, and added that their agitation would continue till they get justice.
