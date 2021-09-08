Kodad youth walks from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet Sonusood

A youngster from Kodad in Telangana state walked miles to meet his beloved actor Sonu sood who lent his hand to many during the pandemic. Devapangu Indra Kumar, a native of Komarabanda in Kodad walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai and met the actor today.

He also gifted a song to the actor showcasing his love and affection towards the actor. The actor thanked Indra Kumar for his love and affection and walking all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him.

On the other hand, villagers of Komarabanda were congratulated the youngster on his successful trip to Mumbai for Sonusood and fulfilling his dream.

Earlier, a youngster from Telangana walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet Sonusood who emerged as a saviour to the needy during the lockdown last year. Since then, he continued to help those in need during their tough times.