Komatireddy to pick councillor candidates

Nalgonda: Leaders of the Nalgonda Town Congress Party have clarified that the final authority in selecting Congress councillor candidates for the upcoming Nalgonda Municipal elections rests with State Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Town Congress President Gummula Mohan Reddy and former Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy made this statement during a meeting held at the minister’s camp office in Nalgonda on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by former councillors, booth in-charges from all wards, senior party leaders, and Youth Congress representatives. The leaders emphasized that no promises or assurances have been given to anyone regarding party tickets so far. They urged all party workers to respect and stand by the minister’s final decision on ticket allocation.

They stressed that once candidates are announced, it is the collective responsibility of the entire Congress cadre to work for the victory of the party’s official candidates. Nalgonda municipality has 48 wards, and councillor candidates will be finalized only after the reservation process is officially completed, under the leadership of Minister Venkat Reddy.

The leaders warned party members against believing false information circulating on social media about reservations and seat allocations, stating that such posts are misleading and create confusion. They advised setting up ward-level social media groups linked to the minister to share details about development works and party activities, while avoiding personal publicity.

They also highlighted that several development projects are ongoing across the town. While underground drainage works may cause temporary inconvenience, Congress workers were asked to clearly explain this to the public. Party members were instructed to report voter list discrepancies to municipal officials and actively participate in correcting voter lists to ensure fair elections.