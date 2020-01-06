Kondas set to storm to Warangal East politics

Warangal: Finally, breaking the silence which, they have been maintaining since the elections to the Assembly in December 2018, Kondas have come out in open saying that they are not ready to ignore their association with the Warangal East Assembly constituency.



It may be mentioned here that former Minister Konda Surekha, who represented Warangal East constituency winning 2014 election, had joined the Congress after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership literally ignored to renominate her for the 2018 election. Following which, she chose to contest from Parkal constituency. However, she lost that election to TRS' Challa Dharma Reddy.

Konda Muralidhar Rao, who was the member of Legislative Council from Warangal Local Authorities' Constituency, then quit it. Since then the couple has been maintaining a low profile. Recently, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has appointed Konda Murali as its in-charge for the upcoming election to Bhupalpally Municipality. On the other hand, the appointment of E Venkatram Reddy as the in-charge for Parkal instead of Konda Surekha triggered a debate in the Congress circles.

It was speculated that Konda Surekha, who is eyeing to return to Warangal East constituency in the next Assembly elections, had intentionally kept herself away from the affairs of the Parkal constituency. Against this backdrop, Konda Murali on Monday made it clear that Konda Surekha will be looking after the Warangal East constituency. Although there are still 14 months to go for the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), it's now apparent that Kondas want to make their presence felt in the Warangal East constituency in the run up to 2023 Assembly elections.

Konda Murali said: "We are under pressure from our followers to return to Warangal East constituency politics. Surekha will focus on 23 Divisions of the GWMC that come under Warangal East constituency in the next civic body polls. We will make a huge comeback by winning all the 23 Divisions. I will be looking after Bhupalpally constituency."