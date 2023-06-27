Kothagudem: 6 PCs donated to district library

Kothagudem: The Tirumala Seva Trust Chairman Challa Tirumala Rao on Monday donated six computers worth Rs 2 lakh to the district library.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty handed over the computers to library on behalf trust here. He appreciated thetrust’s services and said that the computers would be a great helptothe youths who are preparing for various competitiveexams. Yellandhu MLA B Haripriya, District Library Chairman D Rajender and others were present on the occasion.