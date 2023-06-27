  • Menu
Kothagudem: 6 PCs donated to district library

Tirumala Seva Trust donated six computers to districtlibrary inKothagudem on Monday
Tirumala Seva Trust donated six computers to districtlibrary inKothagudem on Monday

The Tirumala Seva Trust Chairman Challa Tirumala Rao on Monday donated six computers worth Rs 2 lakh to the district library.

Kothagudem: The Tirumala Seva Trust Chairman Challa Tirumala Rao on Monday donated six computers worth Rs 2 lakh to the district library.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty handed over the computers to library on behalf trust here. He appreciated thetrust’s services and said that the computers would be a great helptothe youths who are preparing for various competitiveexams. Yellandhu MLA B Haripriya, District Library Chairman D Rajender and others were present on the occasion.

