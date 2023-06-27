Live
- Bengal Panchayat Polls one killed. Clashes at Dinhata
- Madikeri: Forest officials capture rogue pachyderm
- John Goodenough, Lithium-ion Batteries creator, dies at 100
- Kurnool: Villagers stage road blockade demanding to resolve water problem
- Three students goes missing in Visakhapa
- Patanotsavam: Campaign rolled out to promote reading among school students
- Kurnool: Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on June 27
- Leopard scare haunts Atmakur villagers
Kothagudem: 6 PCs donated to district library
Highlights
The Tirumala Seva Trust Chairman Challa Tirumala Rao on Monday donated six computers worth Rs 2 lakh to the district library.
Kothagudem: The Tirumala Seva Trust Chairman Challa Tirumala Rao on Monday donated six computers worth Rs 2 lakh to the district library.
District Collector Anudeep Durishetty handed over the computers to library on behalf trust here. He appreciated thetrust’s services and said that the computers would be a great helptothe youths who are preparing for various competitiveexams. Yellandhu MLA B Haripriya, District Library Chairman D Rajender and others were present on the occasion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS