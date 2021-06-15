Kothagudem: Collector Anudeep launches oxygen plant in SCCL

Kothagudem: District Collector D Anudeep and SCCL Director N Balaram have launched oxygen generator plant at the main hospital of the company here on Monday. The company has set up oxygen plants with a capacity of generating 200 litres per minute worth Rs 42 lakh.

Collector Anudeep lauded the services of SCCL during Covid pandemic and for giving good support to Telangana Ku Haritha Haram across the State.

Company Director N Balaram informed that the company plans to set up five oxygen plants. Oxygen plant set up in Kothagudem main hospital will supply oxygen continuously for the 90 bedded hospital. He also explained how the plant works on the occasion.

SCCL officers A Anand Rao, K Basavaiah, Chief Medical Officer M Srinivas, MRGK Murthy, A Kumar Reddy, LV Ganapathi, CH Ramesh Babu, Subba Rao, Sujatha, Dr. Malathi, and TBGKS union leader M Somy Reddy participated in the programme.