Kothagudem: Go protest at PM's residence, Talasani advises BJP leaders

Kothagudem: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has challenged the State BJP leaders to stage a dharna at the house of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking funds for Telangana.

The Minister was here on Monday to pay homage to KTPS 1104 trade union founder Sangam Jangaiah Goud, who passed away at Paloncha in the district on Sunday. Speaking to media persons, the Minister complained that the Centre did injustice to Telangana in the recent Central budget in terms of funds allocation. The Centre has not offered any benefits to the employees either. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy representing Telangana in the Union Cabinet failed to ensure funds allocation to the State, he said.

Mocking at the PM's recent statement in Hyderabad that the Centre was committed to eliminating inequalities in the country, the Mminister said that Modi was promoting inequality in the country but not equality. He said that there was nothing wrong with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's remarks on the Constitution. The Chief Minister has only suggested making changes to the constitution to do justice to suppressed sections like SCs.

But the BJP and Congress leaders were reacting to the Chief Minister's remarks in a bad manner, he said, adding that an 11-member commission was set up by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to amend the Constitution and the constitution was amended many times.

It was the BJP that gave ministerial posts to people like Arun Shourie who had humiliated BR Ambedkar. But the BJP and Congress leaders were trying to show the Chief Minister's demand for constitutional amendment in bad light, he said

The real successor to Ambedkar has been the TRS party. That is why the TRS government introduced scheme like Dalit Bandhu and Sub-Plan for the welfare of Dalits, the Minister added.

ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, Government Whip and TRS district president Rega Kantha Rao, District Library Chairman Dindigala Rajender and others were present.