Kothagudem: High-level bridge construction faces delays

Kothagudem: With Sri Rama Navami approaching on April 17, the completion of the high-level bridge in Bhadrachalam remains uncertain despite warnings from Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. The minister had urged officials to finish the project before the festival, but progress has been slow.

The ongoing construction has raised questions among locals about when the high-level bridge will be completed in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

The need for a new bridge arose due to increased traffic on National Highway 30, which connects Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The foundation stone for the new bridge was laid in April 2015 by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and R&B Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Despite being scheduled for completion within two years, the project has faced delays attributed to the contracting agency’s alleged negligence. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has granted multiple extensions, but progress remains sluggish.

Minister Tummala, who has been monitoring the construction, expressed concern over the delays. Meanwhile, a senior citizen of Bhadrachalam, T V Ramana, criticised the contractor for the prolonged construction period.

The old bridge, which connected Orissa, Chattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh, was built between 1960 and 1965, with its foundation stone laid by former AP Chief Minister Dr N Sanjeev Reddy in 1959.

The second high-level bridge, measuring 1.20 km in length and 12 m in width with 37 pillars, is crucial for easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity among states. However, with ongoing delays, its completion date remains uncertain, causing frustration among locals and officials alike.