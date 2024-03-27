Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Kothagudem: High-level bridge construction faces delays
Sri Rama Navami deadline approaches for bridge completion in Bhadrachalam
Kothagudem: With Sri Rama Navami approaching on April 17, the completion of the high-level bridge in Bhadrachalam remains uncertain despite warnings from Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. The minister had urged officials to finish the project before the festival, but progress has been slow.
The ongoing construction has raised questions among locals about when the high-level bridge will be completed in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.
The need for a new bridge arose due to increased traffic on National Highway 30, which connects Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The foundation stone for the new bridge was laid in April 2015 by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and R&B Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.
Despite being scheduled for completion within two years, the project has faced delays attributed to the contracting agency’s alleged negligence. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has granted multiple extensions, but progress remains sluggish.
Minister Tummala, who has been monitoring the construction, expressed concern over the delays. Meanwhile, a senior citizen of Bhadrachalam, T V Ramana, criticised the contractor for the prolonged construction period.
The old bridge, which connected Orissa, Chattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh, was built between 1960 and 1965, with its foundation stone laid by former AP Chief Minister Dr N Sanjeev Reddy in 1959.
The second high-level bridge, measuring 1.20 km in length and 12 m in width with 37 pillars, is crucial for easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity among states. However, with ongoing delays, its completion date remains uncertain, causing frustration among locals and officials alike.