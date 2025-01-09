Live
- Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ ‘Haindava’ glimpse: Action-packed
- Venkatesh unveils ‘Boomerang’ first look
- Common Kite Flying Challenges During Makar Sankranti 2025: How to Overcome Them
- Tirupati SP and TTD JEO transferred in stampede incident
- Hans Zimmer Composes Music for Indian Cinema for the First Time in Sonu Sood’s Fateh
- itel Zeno 10 to ignite Entry Level Smartphone Market starting at Rs.5699
- GHMC Commissioner Responds to Contractors' Protest, Holds Talks with Union Leaders
- PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update: New Magical Powers and Features to Explore!
- Man Caught Altering File at MUDA Office, Video Goes Viral and Concerns Raised
- Minister Boseraju Pledges Support for Forest-Fringe Tribal Communities
Just In
KTR Appears Before ACB in Formula E Car Race Case, Denies Allegations
BRS leader and former minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today for questioning in the ongoing Formula E car race controversy.
BRS leader and former minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today for questioning in the ongoing Formula E car race controversy. The ACB investigation into the case lasted for over seven hours, with KTR cooperating fully throughout the process.
After the lengthy interrogation, KTR addressed the media, stating that he had informed the ACB officials that the case was baseless. He reiterated that he had provided all the information he knew to the authorities and would be willing to appear again for any future inquiries. KTR also mentioned that he was questioned about certain issues raised by Revanth Reddy, clarifying that he had answered all questions and fully cooperated with the investigation. He also expressed doubts about the corruption allegations, asking where the evidence of money transfers or corruption was in the case.
During the press interaction, KTR further questioned the police's fear of the media, wondering why such an attitude was being displayed.
Meanwhile, after completing the questioning, KTR was seen leaving the ACB office and was expected to head towards Telangana Bhavan. As he made his way out, BRS party leaders and supporters gathered in large numbers near Banjara Hills Road Number 12, chanting slogans in opposition to Revanth Reddy's stance.
KTR's legal counsel, Ramachandra Rao, was also present during the questioning. Several key aspects of the case were reportedly discussed, with KTR providing detailed responses on the matter.