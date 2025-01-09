KTR Appears Before ACB in Formula E Car Race Case, Denies Allegations

BRS leader and former minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today for questioning in the ongoing Formula E car race controversy. The ACB investigation into the case lasted for over seven hours, with KTR cooperating fully throughout the process.

After the lengthy interrogation, KTR addressed the media, stating that he had informed the ACB officials that the case was baseless. He reiterated that he had provided all the information he knew to the authorities and would be willing to appear again for any future inquiries. KTR also mentioned that he was questioned about certain issues raised by Revanth Reddy, clarifying that he had answered all questions and fully cooperated with the investigation. He also expressed doubts about the corruption allegations, asking where the evidence of money transfers or corruption was in the case.

During the press interaction, KTR further questioned the police's fear of the media, wondering why such an attitude was being displayed.

Meanwhile, after completing the questioning, KTR was seen leaving the ACB office and was expected to head towards Telangana Bhavan. As he made his way out, BRS party leaders and supporters gathered in large numbers near Banjara Hills Road Number 12, chanting slogans in opposition to Revanth Reddy's stance.

KTR's legal counsel, Ramachandra Rao, was also present during the questioning. Several key aspects of the case were reportedly discussed, with KTR providing detailed responses on the matter.